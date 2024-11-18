20 exciting photos of the opening of Derry's new Mexican food takeaway spot Oh Papi

Oh Papi is the brain child of managing director Sarah O’Hara who has been trading at 35 Main Street, Limavady since last year.
“Our menu comes from the heart, is homemade, and cooked from the freshest ingredients. From slow cooked meat, homemade sauce and fresh salsa, Oh Papi will guarantee to tantalise your taste buds,” its website states.
Oh Papi Derry opening day
Mexican takeaway, 'Oh Papi' opens on Foyle Street, the city centre of Derry, on November 18. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
