20 exciting photos of the opening of Derry's new Mexican food takeaway spot Oh Papi

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 18th Nov 2024, 13:15 GMT
A new fresh Mexican food takeaway has opened in Foyle Street in Derry city.

Oh Papi is the brain child of managing director Sarah O’Hara who has been trading at 35 Main Street, Limavady since last year.

“Our menu comes from the heart, is homemade, and cooked from the freshest ingredients. From slow cooked meat, homemade sauce and fresh salsa, Oh Papi will guarantee to tantalise your taste buds,” its website states.

Mexican takeaway, 'Oh Papi' opens on Foyle Street, the city centre of Derry, on November 18.

1. Oh Papi Derry opening day

Mexican takeaway, 'Oh Papi' opens on Foyle Street, the city centre of Derry, on November 18. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

2. Oh Papi Derry opening day

Mexican takeaway, 'Oh Papi' opens on Foyle Street, the city centre of Derry, on November 18. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

3. Oh Papi Derry opening day

Mexican takeaway, 'Oh Papi' opens on Foyle Street, the city centre of Derry, on November 18. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

4. Oh Papi Derry opening day

Mexican takeaway, 'Oh Papi' opens on Foyle Street, the city centre of Derry, on November 18. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

