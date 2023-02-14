The county of Donegal, Derry’s neighbour, is known for its beauty, friendliness and the creativity of its people.
From music to poetry, sport to film and more, their talents have reached across the world.
Here, in no particular order, are 20 well-known people who you may, or may not know, hail from Donegal.
1. Enya
Enya Patricia Brennan, known to millions around the world as Enya, is from Gweedore.
She began her career in the 80s, when she joined her family's band, Clannad,but later left to pursue a solo career. She has sold an estimated 80 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Enya attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
Photo: Getty
2. Daniel O'Donnell
Think Donegal and Daniel O'Donnell automatically comes to mind, so intrinsically linked is he with his beloved home county.
Born Daniel Francis Noel O'Donnell and from Kincasslagh, and has had a hugely successful career since the 1980s.Daniel has had an album in the British Official Albums Chart each year for the past 33 years and is a true household name.
Photo: DJ
3. Sean McGinley
From Ballyshannon, the actor and writer is a well-known face. His acting credits include Braveheart, Michael Collins, Love/Hate, Gangs of New York and The Field, among many, many more.
Photo: Donegal Film Office
4. Conal Gallen
Conal Gallen is a comedian, actor and singer and needs no introduction to audiences across the North West. From Ballybofey, he is known for his hilarious self-penned songs and plays, he recently played 'Buttons' in the Millennium Forum's 'Cinderella.'
Photo: Millennium Forum