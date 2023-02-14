1 . Enya

Enya Patricia Brennan, known to millions around the world as Enya, is from Gweedore. She began her career in the 80s, when she joined her family's band, Clannad,but later left to pursue a solo career. She has sold an estimated 80 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Enya attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)

Photo: Getty