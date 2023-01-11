20 famous people with Derry connections

Derry people are well known for their way with words and ability to carry a tune. But some Derry natives have taken those talents further than the rest of us.
Here’s 20 well known people who were born in the Maiden City or connected to us somehow. All roads lead back to Derry!
1. Bronagh Gallagher.
Bronagh Gallagher is a singer and actor born and raised in Derry. Her big break came when she starred as Bernie in The Commitments in 1991, which was followed up with small parts in Pulp Fiction (1994) and Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999). Gallagher starred in Bump Along the Way, a Derry-made film about a woman who becomes pregnant after a one night stand. Bronagh Gallagher also had a cameo in Derry Girls where she played a singer in a band called The Commitment at Jenny Joyce's house party. Gallagher released her most recent EP WITCH IT UP in June last year. Bronagh Gallagher is pictured at the Foyle Hospice Memory Tree. (DER1014PG074)
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Amanda Burton
Amanda Burton is an actress who was born and raised in Derry. Burton grew up in the schoolhouse at Ballougry, as her father was the principal of the school. She is known for her roles in Channel 4 soap opera Brookside (1982–1986), the ITV drama series Peak Practice (1993–1995), the BBC crime drama series Silent Witness (1996–2004, 2021–present), the ITV crime drama series The Commander (2003–2008), the BBC school-based drama series Waterloo Road (2010–2011) and the ITV detective series Marcella (2020).
Photo: none
3. Roma Downey.
Roma Downey is an actress, film producer and author, best known for her role as Monica, the main character of the religious TV series Touched by an Angel. Born in the Bogside, Roma was named after her two grannies, Ro for Rose and Ma for Mary. Downey is pictured at the launch of her new book ‘Box of Butterflies’, in the Playhouse in 2019. The book is in the New York Times Best Seller List. DER2518GS009
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Antonia Campbell-Hughes.
Antonia Campbell-Hughes was born in Derry and lived here until she was two years old. She became a fashion designer when she was in her teens, before moving to comedy acting for Channel 4. She is now an actor, director and writer, with her most recent film, a thriller called It Is In Us All, was made in Donegal. Pictured, Antonia Campbell-Hughes arrives at the World Premiere of the film, '4.3.2.1' in London's Leicester Square on May 25, 2010. Photo: MAX NASH/AFP/Getty Images.
Photo: MAX NASH/AFP/Getty Images