20 famous people with Derry connections

1. Bronagh Gallagher.

Bronagh Gallagher is a singer and actor born and raised in Derry. Her big break came when she starred as Bernie in The Commitments in 1991, which was followed up with small parts in Pulp Fiction (1994) and Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999). Gallagher starred in Bump Along the Way, a Derry-made film about a woman who becomes pregnant after a one night stand. Bronagh Gallagher also had a cameo in Derry Girls where she played a singer in a band called The Commitment at Jenny Joyce's house party. Gallagher released her most recent EP WITCH IT UP in June last year. Bronagh Gallagher is pictured at the Foyle Hospice Memory Tree. (DER1014PG074)

Photo: George Sweeney