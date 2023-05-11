20 new jobs for Derry as Almac Group to host Recruitment Open Day at Everglades Hotel

Almac will be holding two information sessions in the Everglades Hotel on Wednesday May 24 at 4pm and 6pm where interested candidates can find out more about the company and the available roles.

Some of Almac’s employees will be on hand to talk about their experiences of working at Almac. There will also be one-to-one sessions with Almac’s hiring teams to discuss CVs, hear more about individual roles and potential fast-track to interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almac opened their facility in Derry in December 2021 and plan to continue developing their operations here over the next few years.

Mayor Sandra Duffy has welcomed the announcement.

Alan Armstrong, CEO, Almac Group, said: “We are looking for talented people from a range of different backgrounds who can apply their current skills and ideas to our industry.

“A career at Almac provides you with an excellent opportunity to join an established, global company where we are committed to your career success. You will play an essential role in helping us to achieve our goal of advancing human health, meaning you will make a real difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Almac is experiencing significant growth and filling these roles will bolster our ability to continue to support our many clients across the globe. We are proud to have our global Headquarters in Craigavon and we are very pleased that we have an established and growing base in Derry/Londonderry.

“If you are looking for a new challenge in a growing, progressive company, we want to hear from you!”

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy has welcomed news of additional new job opportunities locally with Almac. Encouraging applicants to avail of the opportunity to work with a global company of such a high calibre, Mayor Duffy said the council was delighted to be working alongside Almac in its recruitment drive and was supportive of its efforts to expand its workforce to employ the pool of educated and skilled people in the city and district.

Mayor Sandra Duffy said: “I am delighted at Almac’s success to date and excited at their level of ambition for growth for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Almac Group is an established contract development and manufacturing organisation that provides an extensive range of integrated services

to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally.

The services range from R&D, biomarker discovery development and commercialisation, API manufacture, formulation development, clinical trial supply, IRT technology (IVRS/IWRS) through to commercial-scale manufacture.

"The Council is committed to working with local companies to drive employment and create exciting new opportunities for job seekers. It is great to see highly skilled job opportunities being made available and I wish the company well in this latest recruitment drive. I look forward to seeing the company further expand and wish them continued success in our city and district.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almac is a global contract development and manufacturing organisation with over 6,500 employees located in 18 locations across the world, almost 4,000 of whom are based at the global Headquarter campus in Craigavon.

Registration to attend is now open via https://www.almacgroup.com/careers/2023-north-west-open-day/