There was a large and colourful turnout in Derry city centre on Saturday as the 30th Foyle Pride culminated with the main parade from the Waterside to the Guildhall.
Hundreds of people completed the original intended route of the Derry Housing Action Committee’s civil rights march of October 5, 1968.
There was a carnival atmosphere throughout the city centre with people lining the route to show their support.
A very colourful Taryn De Vere shows off her costume on Saturday. Photo: Jim McCafferty
The Fireworks Dancers who took part in Saturday's Foyle Pride Parade, pictured in Guildhall Square, Derry. Photo: Jim McCafferty
A packed Guildhall Square listening to the speakers at Saturday's Foyle Pride Parade 2023. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured at Saturday's Foyle Pride Parade with Edward Lord, Deputy Governor, The Honourable The Irish Society and Jim Doherty, chair, Foyle Pride. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty