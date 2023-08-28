News you can trust since 1772
20 photographs of the 30th Foyle Pride parade in Derry

There was a large and colourful turnout in Derry city centre on Saturday as the 30th Foyle Pride culminated with the main parade from the Waterside to the Guildhall.
By Staff Reporter
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 10:04 BST

Hundreds of people completed the original intended route of the Derry Housing Action Committee’s civil rights march of October 5, 1968.

There was a carnival atmosphere throughout the city centre with people lining the route to show their support.

A very colourful Taryn De Vere shows off her costume on Saturday.

The Fireworks Dancers who took part in Saturday's Foyle Pride Parade, pictured in Guildhall Square, Derry.

A packed Guildhall Square listening to the speakers at Saturday's Foyle Pride Parade 2023. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured at Saturday's Foyle Pride Parade with Edward Lord, Deputy Governor, The Honourable The Irish Society and Jim Doherty, chair, Foyle Pride. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

