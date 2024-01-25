News you can trust since 1772

20 photographs: Who did you take to the formal? Scoil Mhuire January 2004

In January 2004 pupils from Scoil Mhuire and their partners got all dolled and dickie-bowed up for the school’s formal in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th Jan 2024, 13:25 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 15:16 GMT

The ‘Journal’s photographer was there to record the occasion.

Here is a selection of pictures. Can you believe 20 years have passed?

Maria Fullerton, Seamus Gralton, Patricia McLaughlin, Barry McLaughlin and Charlene McGowan. (1301JB17)

Maria Fullerton, Seamus Gralton, Patricia McLaughlin, Barry McLaughlin and Charlene McGowan. (1301JB17) Photo: Archive

Seated are Marie Bradley, Maria Doiherty, Maria McLaughlin, Elaine King and Samantha Fullerton. Standing are Gary McLaughlin, David Hong, Damien Doherty and Daniel McEleney. (13101JB14)

Seated are Marie Bradley, Maria Doiherty, Maria McLaughlin, Elaine King and Samantha Fullerton. Standing are Gary McLaughlin, David Hong, Damien Doherty and Daniel McEleney. (13101JB14) Photo: Archive

Orla Lynch, Clare McDaid, Eva McCarron and Rita Marie Doherty. Standing are Mark Halpenny, Michael Kearney, Christopher McDermott, Bernard Cully and Gareth Bradley. (1301JB27)

Orla Lynch, Clare McDaid, Eva McCarron and Rita Marie Doherty. Standing are Mark Halpenny, Michael Kearney, Christopher McDermott, Bernard Cully and Gareth Bradley. (1301JB27) Photo: Archive

Seated are Siobhan Gill, Joane McCarron, Lisa Orr, Denise Doherty and Catherine McLaughlin. Standing are Kevin McLaughlin, Patricia McLaughlin, Barry O'Loughlin, Aisling Doherty and Paul McConologue. (1301JB24)

Seated are Siobhan Gill, Joane McCarron, Lisa Orr, Denise Doherty and Catherine McLaughlin. Standing are Kevin McLaughlin, Patricia McLaughlin, Barry O'Loughlin, Aisling Doherty and Paul McConologue. (1301JB24) Photo: Kevin Mullan

