The ‘Journal’s photographer was there to record the occasion.
Here is a selection of pictures. Can you believe 20 years have passed?
1. Maria Fullerton, Seamus Gralton, Patricia McLaughlin, Barry McLaughlin and Charlene McGowan. (1301JB17)
Maria Fullerton, Seamus Gralton, Patricia McLaughlin, Barry McLaughlin and Charlene McGowan. (1301JB17) Photo: Archive
2. Seated are Marie Bradley, Maria Doiherty, Maria McLaughlin, Elaine King and Samantha Fullerton. Standing are Gary McLaughlin, David Hong, Damien Doherty and Daniel McEleney. (13101JB14)
Seated are Marie Bradley, Maria Doiherty, Maria McLaughlin, Elaine King and Samantha Fullerton. Standing are Gary McLaughlin, David Hong, Damien Doherty and Daniel McEleney. (13101JB14) Photo: Archive
3. Orla Lynch, Clare McDaid, Eva McCarron and Rita Marie Doherty. Standing are Mark Halpenny, Michael Kearney, Christopher McDermott, Bernard Cully and Gareth Bradley. (1301JB27)
Orla Lynch, Clare McDaid, Eva McCarron and Rita Marie Doherty. Standing are Mark Halpenny, Michael Kearney, Christopher McDermott, Bernard Cully and Gareth Bradley. (1301JB27) Photo: Archive
4. Seated are Siobhan Gill, Joane McCarron, Lisa Orr, Denise Doherty and Catherine McLaughlin. Standing are Kevin McLaughlin, Patricia McLaughlin, Barry O'Loughlin, Aisling Doherty and Paul McConologue. (1301JB24)
Seated are Siobhan Gill, Joane McCarron, Lisa Orr, Denise Doherty and Catherine McLaughlin. Standing are Kevin McLaughlin, Patricia McLaughlin, Barry O'Loughlin, Aisling Doherty and Paul McConologue. (1301JB24) Photo: Kevin Mullan