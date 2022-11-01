Community groups, charities and other organisations put their all into preparing for the festival, the biggest Halloween celebration in Europe.
The rain didn’t deter the Halloween revelers as it was revealed that around 100,000 people enjoyed the festivities.
Here’s some pictures of the festival.
Undefined: readMore
Undefined: readMore
Undefined: readMore
1. On the Ninth Wave, the parade in Derry which brought the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Halloween Awakening of the Walled City to a dramatic conclusion followed by a fireworks display over the River Foyle. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.22
On the Ninth Wave, the parade in Derry which brought the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Halloween Awakening of the Walled City to a dramatic conclusion followed by a fireworks display over the River Foyle. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.22
Photo: none
2. On the Ninth Wave, the parade in Derry which brought the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Halloween Awakening of the Walled City to a dramatic conclusion followed by a fireworks display over the River Foyle. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.22
On the Ninth Wave, the parade in Derry which brought the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Halloween Awakening of the Walled City to a dramatic conclusion followed by a fireworks display over the River Foyle. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.22
Photo: none
3. On the Ninth Wave, the parade in Derry which brought the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Halloween Awakening of the Walled City to a dramatic conclusion followed by a fireworks display over the River Foyle. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.22
On the Ninth Wave, the parade in Derry which brought the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Halloween Awakening of the Walled City to a dramatic conclusion followed by a fireworks display over the River Foyle. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.22
Photo: none
4. On the Ninth Wave, the parade in Derry which brought the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Halloween Awakening of the Walled City to a dramatic conclusion followed by a fireworks display over the River Foyle. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.22
On the Ninth Wave, the parade in Derry which brought the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Halloween Awakening of the Walled City to a dramatic conclusion followed by a fireworks display over the River Foyle. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.22
Photo: none