20 pictures of Tuned In Project's annual Christmas Cup multi-sports day in Derry

Members of the Tuned In Project took part in their annual Christmas Cup multi-sports day at Sean Dolans GAC's new indoor astro facility in Creggan as part of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
By Staff Reporter
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:51 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 11:52 GMT

Tuned In are based in Derry and use the digital and creative arts, media and music to support people with learning disabilities.

The day was marked all this week with activities across the Council area hosted by cultural venues and disability lead organisations including the Millennium Forum, Lilliput, Tuned In, Destined, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and RNIB.

For more information on events taking place visit www.derrystrabane.com/subsites/inclusion/international-day-of-persons-with-disabilities-(idpwd)

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography

1. 07-12-23 DCSDC TunedIn persons with 19.jpg

2. 07-12-23 DCSDC TunedIn persons with 08.jpg

3. 07-12-23 DCSDC TunedIn persons with 13.jpg

4. 07-12-23 DCSDC TunedIn persons with 12.jpg

