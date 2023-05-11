News you can trust since 1772
The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy is taken to the dance floor by Spasie McGilloway as she hosted final tea dance of her term in the Guildhall on Wednesday. Picture Martin McKeown.
The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy is taken to the dance floor by Spasie McGilloway as she hosted final tea dance of her term in the Guildhall on Wednesday. Picture Martin McKeown.

20 wonderful pictures of the Mayor's Tea Dance at the Guildhall

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted the final tea dance of her term in the Guildhall on Wednesday, May 10.

By Laura Glenn
Published 11th May 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 17:56 BST

Pictures by Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted final tea dance of her term in the Guildhall on Wednesday. Picture Martin McKeown. 10.05.23

1. Mayor's Tea Dance

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted final tea dance of her term in the Guildhall on Wednesday. Picture Martin McKeown. 10.05.23

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted final tea dance of her term in the Guildhall on Wednesday. Picture Martin McKeown. 10.05.23

2. Mayor's Tea Dance

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted final tea dance of her term in the Guildhall on Wednesday. Picture Martin McKeown. 10.05.23

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted final tea dance of her term in the Guildhall on Wednesday pictured with Margaret Bryson and Eileen McCauley . Picture Martin McKeown.

3. Mayor's Tea Dance

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted final tea dance of her term in the Guildhall on Wednesday pictured with Margaret Bryson and Eileen McCauley . Picture Martin McKeown.

Having fun as the Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted final tea dance of her term in the Guildhall on Wednesday. Picture Martin McKeown. 10.05.23

4. Mayor's Tea Dance

Having fun as the Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted final tea dance of her term in the Guildhall on Wednesday. Picture Martin McKeown. 10.05.23

