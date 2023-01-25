20 years ago: A dip in Culdaff on a chilly New Year's Day in 2003

Here are some pictures from the Derry Journal archive of the New Year’s Day swim at Culdaff back in January 2003.
Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
1. On your Marks! Get Wet, Go!!! Some of the large attendance at the Culdaff New Years Days swim make a run for the water. (0301JB01)
2. Malachey Kelly and Sinead Scott from Derry. (0301JB09)
3. Freda Mooney from Derry gives a smile of relief as she leaves the water during the New Years Day swim at Culdaff. (0301JB10)
4. Stephen Roulston from Ballymena. (0301JB04)
