20 YEARS ON: 11 Pictures of students getting exam results in 2003

20 years ago, these Derry pupils received their GCSE results and the ‘Journal’ was there to capture it all.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:53 BST

This is the first time these pictures are published in print

Mairead McGilloway (left), from Glenowen Park, Derry, and Emer Blee, from Strabane, both pupils at Lumen Christi College, who achieved first place in English Literature in Britain and Northern Ireland in this week's GCSE examination results

Mairead McGilloway (left), from Glenowen Park, Derry, and Emer Blee, from Strabane, both pupils at Lumen Christi College, who achieved first place in English Literature in Britain and Northern Ireland in this week's GCSE examination results Photo: none

A delighted Donovan McKeever pictured with his parents, Teresa and Brendan, after receiving his GCSE results yesterday at St Joseph's Boys School.

A delighted Donovan McKeever pictured with his parents, Teresa and Brendan, after receiving his GCSE results yesterday at St Joseph's Boys School. Photo: none

Pupils receiving their GCSE results in August 2003

Pupils receiving their GCSE results in August 2003 Photo: none

Smiles all round for, from left, Emma Thatcher, Joanne Clarke, Deborah Steele and Rachel Moran at Foyle and Londonderry College as they pick up their GCSE results

Smiles all round for, from left, Emma Thatcher, Joanne Clarke, Deborah Steele and Rachel Moran at Foyle and Londonderry College as they pick up their GCSE results Photo: none

