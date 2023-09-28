20 YEARS ON: 151 pictures of young people starting school across Derry and Donegal in 2003

These wee ones started school 20 years ago in September 2003 and had their pictures featured in the ‘Journal’.
Wonder what they’re up to now?
Primary 1 pupils from Ballougry Primary School. (2609PG23):20 years on: Young people across Derry and Donegal starting school in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Primary 1 pupils from Longtower Primary School. (2609PG21):20 years on: Young people across Derry and Donegal starting school in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Primary 1 pupils from St Canice's Primary School, Dungiven. Included, from left, Pearse Brolly, Michelle O'Kane, Lee McTaggart, Bronagh McGrellis, and Oisin McCloskey (2609PG07):20 years on: Young people across Derry and Donegal starting school in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Primary 1 pupils from St Canice's Primary School, Dungiven. (2609PG05):20 years on: Young people across Derry and Donegal starting school in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive