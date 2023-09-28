News you can trust since 1772
20 YEARS ON: 151 pictures of young people starting school across Derry and Donegal in 2003

These wee ones started school 20 years ago in September 2003 and had their pictures featured in the ‘Journal’.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 09:39 BST

Wonder what they’re up to now?

Primary 1 pupils from Ballougry Primary School. (2609PG23):20 years on: Young people across Derry and Donegal starting school in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Primary 1 pupils from Longtower Primary School. (2609PG21):20 years on: Young people across Derry and Donegal starting school in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Primary 1 pupils from St Canice's Primary School, Dungiven. Included, from left, Pearse Brolly, Michelle O'Kane, Lee McTaggart, Bronagh McGrellis, and Oisin McCloskey (2609PG07):20 years on: Young people across Derry and Donegal starting school in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Primary 1 pupils from St Canice's Primary School, Dungiven. (2609PG05):20 years on: Young people across Derry and Donegal starting school in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

