Celebrating Tyrone winning the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship against Armagh in September 2003Celebrating Tyrone winning the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship against Armagh in September 2003
20 YEARS ON: 36 Pictures of when Tyrone won the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship in 2003

20 years ago in September 2003, Sam Maguire went to Tyrone as the Senior team won the All-Ireland Football Championships.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST

The ‘Journal’ as in Tyrone to capture some of the delighted fans as the cup was passed around. Great memories for Tyrone

Celebrating Tyrone winning the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship against Armagh in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Celebrating Tyrone winning the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship against Armagh in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Celebrating Tyrone winning the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship against Armagh in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Celebrating Tyrone winning the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship against Armagh in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

