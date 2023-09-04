News you can trust since 1772
This group of runners passing are Trevor Dallas (143), Danny McMonagle (193), Mark Donnelly (261) and Conal Creagh (298). (1609T54).:.This group of runners passing are Trevor Dallas (143), Danny McMonagle (193), Mark Donnelly (261) and Conal Creagh (298). (1609T54).:.
20 years on - pictures of the Waterside Half Marathon in 2003

The Waterside Half Marathon celebrated its 40th year this weekend with a record number of runners.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:17 BST

20 years ago in 2003, similar weather conditions had the sun shinning on the participants as they ran the 13.1 mile route around the Waterside.

Michael Clifford (179) and Jackie Doherty (146). (1609T39).:.

Michael Clifford (179) and Jackie Doherty (146). (1609T39).:. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Runners Wesley Gregg (377) and Johnny Goldie (304). (1609T44).:.

Runners Wesley Gregg (377) and Johnny Goldie (304). (1609T44).:. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Gerry Lynch, one of the race organisers, talking to the Mayor of Derry Councillor Shaun Gallagher, and Eddie Wilson, president of the Northern Ireland Athletics Federation, at the start of the Gee's Waterside Half-Marathon. (1609T31).:.

Gerry Lynch, one of the race organisers, talking to the Mayor of Derry Councillor Shaun Gallagher, and Eddie Wilson, president of the Northern Ireland Athletics Federation, at the start of the Gee's Waterside Half-Marathon. (1609T31).:. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Runners set their watches at the start of the Waterside Half-Marathon . (1609T32).:.

Runners set their watches at the start of the Waterside Half-Marathon . (1609T32).:. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

