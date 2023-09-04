20 years on - pictures of the Waterside Half Marathon in 2003

The Waterside Half Marathon celebrated its 40th year this weekend with a record number of runners.
20 years ago in 2003, similar weather conditions had the sun shinning on the participants as they ran the 13.1 mile route around the Waterside.
1. Michael Clifford (179) and Jackie Doherty (146). (1609T39).:Waterside Half Marathon 2003
2. Runners Wesley Gregg (377) and Johnny Goldie (304). (1609T44).:Waterside Half Marathon 2003
3. Gerry Lynch, one of the race organisers, talking to the Mayor of Derry Councillor Shaun Gallagher, and Eddie Wilson, president of the Northern Ireland Athletics Federation, at the start of the Gee's Waterside Half-Marathon. (1609T31).:Waterside Half Marathon 2003
4. Runners set their watches at the start of the Waterside Half-Marathon . (1609T32).:Waterside Half Marathon 2003
