2023 Covid and flu vaccinations roll out in Derry: Who's eligible?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Public Health Agency brought forward the planned start date of this year’s autumn flu and COVID-19 vaccination programmes as a ‘precautionary measure’ following the identification of a new COVID-19 variant, the Department of Health has said.
Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride urged everyone eligible for COVID-19 booster and flu vaccination to take up the offer.
Community pharmacists are taking the lead on care home vaccinations, while GPs will be inviting their eligible patients to come forward for their jabs. Patients do not have to contact their GP practices but should wait to be invited - or attend a participating community pharmacy, the Department of Health advised.
The COVID-19 booster vaccine is being offered to various groups of people, in line with JCVI guidance.
An early priority will be to offer vaccines to all residents and staff in care homes.
Others who will be offered vaccines include all adults aged 65 years and over on 31 March 2024; persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as laid out in the Immunisation Green Book, COVID-19 chapter and frontline health and social care workers.
Those aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression, and those aged 16 to 64 years who are carers will also be offered vaccines.
Meanwhile those eligible for the ’flu vaccine in the north of Ireland in 2023/24 are: all preschool children aged two to four on 1 September 2023; all primary and secondary (up to and including year 12) school children; those aged six months to under 65 years in clinical risk groups; all those aged 65 years and over on 31 March 2024; pregnant women; those in long-stay residential care homes; carers; close contacts of immunocompromised individuals; and frontline health and social care workers (HSCWs).
Professor McBride said: “While the threat from COVID-19 has significantly reduced since the height of the pandemic, it is still very capable of causing serious ill health and in some cases death. The same goes for flu.
“That’s why I am again strongly encouraging everyone who is eligible for these jabs to not miss out.”