21 brilliant photographs from Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership Out and About diversity project in Derry

Under the theme of ‘Celebrating Cultural Diversity’ the project recognises the existence of a variety of cultural or ethnic groups within communities and aims to increase the understanding of and respect for all cultural identities.
Here is a selection of photographs from the event.
Some of the lovely cuisine on offer at Wednesday's 'Out and About' Project Launch at the Waterside Shared Village. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
Zoe McSparron, Fuse Arts helping the children with the 'Out and About' Collaborative Drawing Workshop on Wednesday night. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
Some of the children 'Draw and Write About Their Culture' at Wednesday's 'Out and About' event in the Waterside Shared Village. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
7 years-old dakalo Ndou shows off her artistic talents when drawing on the 'Draw About Your Culture' picture set on Wednesday night. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
