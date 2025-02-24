21 brilliant photographs from Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership Out and About diversity project in Derry

By Jim McCafferty
Published 24th Feb 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 15:18 BST
Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership have launched their new PEACEPLUS, Out and About project.

Under the theme of ‘Celebrating Cultural Diversity’ the project recognises the existence of a variety of cultural or ethnic groups within communities and aims to increase the understanding of and respect for all cultural identities.

Here is a selection of photographs from the event.

Some of the lovely cuisine on offer at Wednesday's 'Out and About' Project Launch at the Waterside Shared Village. : .

Zoe McSparron, Fuse Arts helping the children with the 'Out and About' Collaborative Drawing Workshop on Wednesday night. : .

Some of the children 'Draw and Write About Their Culture' at Wednesday's 'Out and About' event in the Waterside Shared Village. : .

7 years-old dakalo Ndou shows off her artistic talents when drawing on the 'Draw About Your Culture' picture set on Wednesday night. : .

