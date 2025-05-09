21 brilliant photographs of 300 year-old cottage in Malin Head, Donegal, on market for €195,000

By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th May 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 16:53 BST
A stunning traditional thatched cottage by the sea at Culoort, Malin Head, Donegal, Ireland's most northerly point, has come on the market for €195,000.

Originally built around 300 years ago the historic building is set on a 0.4 acre site close to the shore at White Strand Bay.

Restored by the current owner the one bedroom property, which includes a wooden veranda and shed, is being offered for sale on the open market.

Moville estate agency McCauley Properties, states: “The unique property located at Culoort a costal area close to Banba’s Crown - Ireland most northerly point also includes a detached shed and a wooden veranda in the garden offering potential for further accommodation.

"The cottage has oil fired central heating and a traditional open fire place. A natural well is on site.”

The Cottage at Culoort extends to 45 square metres and comes with some traditional features including a free-standing cast-iron Stanley range, Belfast sink and fridge, and raised hearth.

Access to the cottage is through a traditional style half door.

If you fancy owning the property visit: https://mccauleyproperties.com/property/culoort-malin-head/

