21 brilliant photographs of 300 year-old cottage in Malin Head, Donegal, on market for €195,000

Originally built around 300 years ago the historic building is set on a 0.4 acre site close to the shore at White Strand Bay.
Restored by the current owner the one bedroom property, which includes a wooden veranda and shed, is being offered for sale on the open market.
Moville estate agency McCauley Properties, states: “The unique property located at Culoort a costal area close to Banba’s Crown - Ireland most northerly point also includes a detached shed and a wooden veranda in the garden offering potential for further accommodation.
"The cottage has oil fired central heating and a traditional open fire place. A natural well is on site.”
The Cottage at Culoort extends to 45 square metres and comes with some traditional features including a free-standing cast-iron Stanley range, Belfast sink and fridge, and raised hearth.
Access to the cottage is through a traditional style half door.
1. The Cottage, Culoort, Malin Head, Donegal : The Cottage, Culoort, Malin Head, Donegal
A stunning traditional thatched Cottage, originally built around 300 years ago, located by the sea at Culoort, Malin Head, Donegal, Ireland's most northerly point has come on the market for €195,000. Photo: McCauley Properties
