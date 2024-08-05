Long standing regulars Norman Campbell and Dave Sandy enjoy a pint at Wetherspoons in August 2004.Long standing regulars Norman Campbell and Dave Sandy enjoy a pint at Wetherspoons in August 2004.
Long standing regulars Norman Campbell and Dave Sandy enjoy a pint at Wetherspoons in August 2004.

21 brilliant photographs of punters in Wetherspoons of The Diamond in Derry and at the Lifford dog track in August 2004

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Aug 2024, 17:39 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 17:40 BST
Do you mind Wetherspoons in The Diamond?

It was a popular watering hole in Derry back in the day.

Here’s a selection of punters enjoying a drink and a bite back there in August 2004, alongside a gallery of racegoers at Lifford watching the greyhounds in the same month.

Enjoying an evening at the Lifford Greyhound track in August 2004.

1. Enjoying an evening at the Lifford Greyhound track in August 2004.

Enjoying an evening at the Lifford Greyhound track in August 2004. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Mr and Mrs Fawke, enjoy a quiet drink at Wetherspoons, in August 2004.

2. Mr and Mrs Fawke, enjoy a quiet drink at Wetherspoons, in August 2004.

Mr and Mrs Fawke, enjoy a quiet drink at Wetherspoons, in August 2004. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Enjoying an evening at the Lifford Greyhound track in August 2004.

3. Enjoying an evening at the Lifford Greyhound track in August 2004.

Enjoying an evening at the Lifford Greyhound track in August 2004. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Mary and Nicole Laners and Con O'Mera, relax in the comfort of Wetherspoons, in August 2004.

4. Mary and Nicole Laners and Con O'Mera, relax in the comfort of Wetherspoons, in August 2004.

Mary and Nicole Laners and Con O'Mera, relax in the comfort of Wetherspoons, in August 2004. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WetherspoonsDerry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice