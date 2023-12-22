21 festive photos of the Mayor's Christmas Countdown in Derry
The Mayor Patricia Logue’s Christmas celebration in the city centre on Thursday.
By Staff reporter
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 10:40 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 11:56 GMT
The event was due to be staged tonight again but has been cancelled, with the Council saying the decision was taken due to ‘inclement weather conditions forecast’.
Pictures by Conor McClean / Derry Journal, and Martin McKeown / Derry City & Strabane District Council.
Video: Derry City & Strabane District Council.
