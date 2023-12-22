News you can trust since 1772

21 festive photos of the Mayor's Christmas Countdown in Derry

The Mayor Patricia Logue’s Christmas celebration in the city centre on Thursday.
By Staff reporter
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 10:40 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 11:56 GMT

The event was due to be staged tonight again but has been cancelled, with the Council saying the decision was taken due to ‘inclement weather conditions forecast’.

Pictures by Conor McClean / Derry Journal, and Martin McKeown / Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Video: Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Santa Claus in the spotlight in Derry city centre.

1. DSC05807.jpeg

Santa Claus in the spotlight in Derry city centre. Photo: Conor McClean

Photo Sales
Some frosty Christmas characters meeting local people in the city centre.

2. DSC05779.jpeg

Some frosty Christmas characters meeting local people in the city centre. Photo: Conor McClean

Photo Sales
Pat Armstrong from Hive Choir pictured with Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue as she hosts a Countdown to Christmas family night in Guildhall Square with compere Michael Doherty. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.12.23

3. Pat Armstrong from Hive Choir pictured with Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.12.23

Pat Armstrong from Hive Choir pictured with Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue as she hosts a Countdown to Christmas family night in Guildhall Square with compere Michael Doherty. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.12.23 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Enjoying the festivities at Guildhall Square.

4. DSC05803.jpeg

Enjoying the festivities at Guildhall Square. Photo: Conor McClean

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MayorPatricia LogueDerryCouncilStrabane District CouncilDerry City