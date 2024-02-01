21 photos of people and events around the north west in Derry, Strabane & Inishowen January 2024
From Confirmation getting under way and Mayoral receptions to cheque presentations and visiting delegations, January proved a busy month across the north west.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 1st Feb 2024, 05:42 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 05:48 GMT
Copyright: Various.
1. Deirbhile Logue, from the Foyle Hospice, and Roisin Lynch, Children’s Eye Care, receive a cheque from Hallie McAdams, sponsorship proceeds from the Christmas Day Run and Swim at Ludden beach. The money was raised by members of the McAdams and Nicell families, who completed the run and swim. The families donated the £2,200 raised between the two charities, Foyle Hospice and Children’s Eye Care. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Tony Carlin, Past Captain and Kay Doherty, member of Council, Greencastle Golf Club, £500, Raffle.jpg
Tony Carlin, Past Captain and Kay Doherty, Council member of Greencastle Golf Club presenting a cheque to Ailbhe McDaid, Community Fundraiser, Foyle Hospice for £500, proceeds from a recent raffle. Photo: Foyle Hospice
3. McMONAGLE SISTERS RECOGNISED. . . . . Sisters Paula McGilloway and Jaqqueline McMonagle pictured on Thursday night last in the Guildhall being presented with awards in recognition of their recent athletics achivements running for Ireland in the British and Irish Masters Invitational in Glasgow - Paula, silver medal winner and Jacqueline, gold medal winner. Included are their family and friends. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. McMONAGLE SISTERS RECOGNISED. . . . . Sisters Paula McGilloway and Jaqueline McMonagle pictured being presented with awards in recognition of their recent athletics achievements when they represented Ireland at the British and Irish Masters Invitational in Glasgow - Jacqueline, gold medal winner and Paula, silver medal winner.
