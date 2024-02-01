1 . Deirbhile Logue, from the Foyle Hospice, and Roisin Lynch, Children’s Eye Care, receive a cheque from Hallie McAdams, sponsorship proceeds from the Christmas Day Run and Swim at Ludden beach. The money was raised by members of the McAdams and Nicell families, who completed the run and swim. The families donated the £2,200 raised between the two charities, Foyle Hospice and Children’s Eye Care. Photo: George Sweeney

