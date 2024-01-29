News you can trust since 1772

21 pictures from the 2024 Bloody Sunday March for Justice in Derry

Thousands of people attended the annual Bloody Sunday March for Jutice in Derry on Sunday afternoon to mark the 52nd anniversary.
By George Sweeney & Brendan McDaid
Published 29th Jan 2024, 01:54 GMT

Photos by George Sweeney.

Video & photos: Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal.

The Bloody Sunday 52nd commemoration march makes it way along Lone Moor Road towards the Brandywell on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

1. The Bloody Sunday 52nd commemoration march makes it way along Lone Moor Road towards the Brandywell on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

The Bloody Sunday 52nd commemoration march makes it way along Lone Moor Road towards the Brandywell on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Relatives carrying white crosses lead the Bloody Sunday 52nd commemoration march along Rathlin Drive on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Relatives carrying white crosses lead the Bloody Sunday 52nd commemoration march along Rathlin Drive on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Relatives carrying white crosses lead the Bloody Sunday 52nd commemoration march along Rathlin Drive on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Marchers at the Bloody Sunday 52nd commemoration on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Marchers at the Bloody Sunday 52nd commemoration on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Marchers at the Bloody Sunday 52nd commemoration on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Huda Ammori, Palestine Action, was the main speaker at the the Bloody Sunday 52nd commemoration march and rally on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

4. Huda Ammori, Palestine Action, was the main speaker at the the Bloody Sunday 52nd commemoration march and rally on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney.

Huda Ammori, Palestine Action, was the main speaker at the the Bloody Sunday 52nd commemoration march and rally on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page