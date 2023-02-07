21 pictures of the Annual Pope John Paul II Award Ceremony in Derry

The 16th Annual Pope John Paul II Award Ceremony was held in Saint Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry on Monday the 6th February at 2pm.

The guest speaker, Melany Francisco-Lawless, alongside Bishop Donal McKeown, patron of the award, presented the Award to 328 young people from all over the diocese of Derry and beyond. This year 3 people received the Papal Cross Award.

These young people came from 21 second level schools across the Diocese. They represented 44 parishes within the diocese and 13 parishes outside of the Diocese.

The guest speaker at the ceremony was Melany Francisco-Lawless from Youth Ministry Trust in the Diocese of Hexham & Newcastle. Melany was incredibly inspiring giving her own testimony and speaking of her call to work in youth ministry that stemmed from her being present at World Youth Day in Rome in the year 2000. Melany encouraged the young people of Derry to continue their work and to see God's grace, through the good news of theGospel.

The Award was founded and created in the Diocese of Derry, launched in 2006 by the then Papal Nuncio to Ireland, Archbishop Lazzarotto. In the last 16 years the award has been introduced in 23 dioceses in Ireland. Supported by an International Coordinator, Mr Tony Brennan, the Award has also been introduced in the Archdiocese of Birmingham, the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle and has just been introduced in the Diocese of Portsmouth.

The Pope John Paul II Award continues to be the largest youth movement in the church in Ireland. For more information on the Award contact Lizzie Rea on [email protected], phone the Diocesan Catechetical Centre on +44 28 71264087 or visit www.thepopejohnpauliiaward.com or www.catecheticalcentre.org.

1 . St Brigid's College.jpg 16th Annual Ceremony of the Pope John Paul II Award. Photo: Stephen Latimer Photo Sales

2 . Moville Community College.jpg 16th Annual Ceremony of the Pope John Paul II Award. Photo: Stephen Latimer Photo Sales

3 . St Patrick's College Maghera.jpg 16th Annual Ceremony of the Pope John Paul II Award. Photo: Stephen Latimer Photo Sales

4 . Carndonagh Community School.jpg 16th Annual Ceremony of the Pope John Paul II Award. Photo: Stephen Latimer Photo Sales