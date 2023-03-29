News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Enjoying the opening of the Ray Church Hall in Manorcunningham on Sunday evening. Pictures: Clive Wasson
Enjoying the opening of the Ray Church Hall in Manorcunningham on Sunday evening. Pictures: Clive Wasson
Enjoying the opening of the Ray Church Hall in Manorcunningham on Sunday evening. Pictures: Clive Wasson

21 pictures of the opening of Ray Presbyterian Church Hall in Manorcunningham

There were celebrations in Manorcunningham recently, with the long-awaited official opening of the Ray Presbyterian Church Hall.

By Laura Glenn
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:48 BST

Many people from near and far gathered for the great occasion.

Photographs by Clive Wasson. https://clive.ie/

Please note: These are not available for resale via the Derry Journal website.

At the opening of the Ray Church Hall in Manorcunningham on Sunday evening were from left, Glenn, Michael, Rosie and Letitia Roulston.

1. At the opening of the Ray Church Hall in Manorcunningham on Sunday evening were from left, Glenn, Michael, Rosie and Letitia Roulston.

At the opening of the Ray Church Hall in Manorcunningham on Sunday evening were from left, Glenn, Michael, Rosie and Letitia Roulston. Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
At the opening of the Ray Church Hall in Manorcunningham on Sunday evening were from left, Stanley Roulston, Noel Gibson and Ruby Gibson.

2. Ray Church Hall

At the opening of the Ray Church Hall in Manorcunningham on Sunday evening were from left, Stanley Roulston, Noel Gibson and Ruby Gibson. Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
At the opening of the Ray Church Hall in Manorcunningham on Sunday evening were from left, Billy Johnston, Thomas Tinney and Thomas Nesbitt.

3. Ray Church Hall

At the opening of the Ray Church Hall in Manorcunningham on Sunday evening were from left, Billy Johnston, Thomas Tinney and Thomas Nesbitt. Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
At the opening of the Ray Church Hall in Manorcunningham on Sunday evening were from left, Issy, Joy, Debbie and Zach Nesbitt.

4. Ray Church Hall

At the opening of the Ray Church Hall in Manorcunningham on Sunday evening were from left, Issy, Joy, Debbie and Zach Nesbitt. Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5