21 poignant photographs of the 52nd anniversary Bloody Sunday Memorial Service in Derry 2024

Relatives, inter-faith representatives and Mayor Patricia Logue were among those who attended the annual Bloody Sunday Memorial Service at the monument on Rossville Street on Sunday morning.
By George Sweeney & Brendan McDaid
Published 29th Jan 2024, 01:05 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 02:01 GMT

Photos by George Sweeney.

Video and photos: Brendan McDaid/ Derry Journal.

Relatives lay wreaths during the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney.

1. Relatives lay wreaths during the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney.

Gerry Duddy reads a statement at the Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service. Photo: George Sweeney, nwpresspics

2. Gerry Duddy reads a statement at the Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service. Photo: George Sweeney, nwpresspics

Relatives carry wreaths at the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney.

3. Relatives carry wreaths at the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney.

The Reverend David Laitimer, Kay Duddy and Bishop Donal McKeown at the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

4. The Reverend David Laitimer, Kay Duddy and Bishop Donal McKeown at the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

