21 poignant photographs of the 52nd anniversary Bloody Sunday Memorial Service in Derry 2024

Photos by George Sweeney.
Video and photos: Brendan McDaid/ Derry Journal.
1. Relatives lay wreaths during the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney.
Relatives lay wreaths during the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Gerry Duddy reads a statement at the Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service. Photo: George Sweeney, nwpresspics
Gerry Duddy reads a statement at the Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service. Photo: George Sweeney, nwpresspics Photo: George Sweeney
3. Relatives carry wreaths at the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney.
Relatives carry wreaths at the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney
4. The Reverend David Laitimer, Kay Duddy and Bishop Donal McKeown at the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
The Reverend David Laitimer, Kay Duddy and Bishop Donal McKeown at the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney