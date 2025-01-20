22 brilliant photographs of Holy Child pupil Jake Harkin making a hero’s return after ringing ‘cancer-free’ bell!

The Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr, local politicians, community groups, shop-owners, pupils, staff, family and many others from outside the district attended a Coffee Morning to celebrate the good news and also raise money for the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.
1. Jake pictured with his Primary 1 classmates during Friday's celebration at Holy Child PS.
2. Holy Child pupil ring cancer-free bell at Creggan primary school Jake 20 (22).jpg
3. Jake pictured with his mum Sinead and gran Caroline during Friday's celebration at Holy Child PS.
4. The Holy Child PS Choir performing for the Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr on Friday morning.
