22 brilliant photographs of Holy Child pupil Jake Harkin making a hero’s return after ringing ‘cancer-free’ bell!

A brave five-year-old pupil, Jake Harkin received a hero’s welcome on Friday last at Holy Child Primary School in Creggan, ringing the school bell to signal him being ‘cancer free’ in his battle with Leukaemia.

The Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr, local politicians, community groups, shop-owners, pupils, staff, family and many others from outside the district attended a Coffee Morning to celebrate the good news and also raise money for the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

Jake pictured with his Primary 1 classmates during Friday's celebration at Holy Child PS. : .

1. Jake pictured with his Primary 1 classmates during Friday's celebration at Holy Child PS.

Jake pictured with his mum Sinead and gran Caroline during Friday's celebration at Holy Child PS. : .

3. Jake pictured with his mum Sinead and gran Caroline during Friday's celebration at Holy Child PS.

