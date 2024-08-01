The Gasyard Feilé’s Festival of Fire procession makes its way along Rossville Street towards Free Derry Wall on Thursday evening ng last. DER3319GS - 057The Gasyard Feilé’s Festival of Fire procession makes its way along Rossville Street towards Free Derry Wall on Thursday evening ng last. DER3319GS - 057
22 fun things to get up to in Derry and Donegal in August 2024

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 1st Aug 2024, 11:50 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 11:53 BST
August is looking like another packed month with lots to do in Derry and Donegal. Here’s 24 events to get you and the kids out of the house before summer ends!

1. Derry Féile 2024

From August 10 Derry will be celebrating Féile 2024, with the main celebration kicking off on August 15, as the Gasyard will come alive with music. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Foyle Pride Festival 2024

From August 15 to 25 join the City in celebrating diversity and inclusivity, the annual parade departs from North West Transport Hub at 2:00pm. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Three Pay Days

In The Playhouse theatre on August 3, tickets priced at £13-15. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

4. Grampian Concert Orchestra

Grampian Concert Orchestra is a community orchestra based in Aberdeen, serving the Grampian area of North East Scotland. Formed in 1998. On August 3, free of charge at 19:30 in Christ Church, Infirmary Road you can listen to this Scottish orchestra. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

