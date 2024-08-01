Photos from the Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.
1. Derry Féile 2024
From August 10 Derry will be celebrating Féile 2024, with the main celebration kicking off on August 15, as the Gasyard will come alive with music. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Foyle Pride Festival 2024
From August 15 to 25 join the City in celebrating diversity and inclusivity, the annual parade departs from North West Transport Hub at 2:00pm. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Three Pay Days
In The Playhouse theatre on August 3, tickets priced at £13-15. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Grampian Concert Orchestra
Grampian Concert Orchestra is a community orchestra based in Aberdeen, serving the Grampian area of North East Scotland. Formed in 1998. On August 3, free of charge at 19:30 in Christ Church, Infirmary Road you can listen to this Scottish orchestra. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.