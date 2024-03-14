22 pictures as Derry schoolchildren make their Confirmations 2024

The holy Sacrament is being administered at churches across the Derry Diocese.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography, George Sweeney / Derry Journal and local schools.
1. Pupils from Nazareth House Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Chris McDermott at Long Tower Church on Thursday evening last. Included are Fr. Gerard Mongan and Fr. Stephen Ward. On left, Mrs Julia Cooke and Ms Joanne Dixon. On right Mr Adam Doherty (student teacher), Mrs Emma Courtney and Ms Maureen Clark and Mrs. Roisin Blackery, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Hollybush Confirmation 1b.jpg
Pictured are pupils from Hollybush Primary School, who made their Confirmations recently. The pupils are pictured with staff and local clergy who officiated at the ceremony. Photo: Hollybush Primary School
3. Pupils from Saint Columba's Primary School, Newbuildings, who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Bishop Donal McKeown at Sacred Heart Church, Waterside on Friday last. Included in photo are Fr. Michael Canny, Vicar General, Mrs. Callan, Principal and Mr. O'Neill, P7 teacher. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Pupils from LongTower Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Chris McDermott at Long Tower Church on Thursday evening last. Included are Fr. Gerard Mongan and Fr. Stephen Ward. On left are Ms. Rachel O'Donnell and Ms. Elaine Maguire, P7 teacher and on right, Mr Rory O'Connor, P7 teacher.. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
