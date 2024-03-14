22 pictures as Derry schoolchildren make their Confirmations 2024

1 . Pupils from Nazareth House Primary School who received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Fr. Chris McDermott at Long Tower Church on Thursday evening last. Included are Fr. Gerard Mongan and Fr. Stephen Ward. On left, Mrs Julia Cooke and Ms Joanne Dixon. On right Mr Adam Doherty (student teacher), Mrs Emma Courtney and Ms Maureen Clark and Mrs. Roisin Blackery, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

