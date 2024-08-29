23 brilliant photographs from the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme
Published 29th Aug 2024, 17:31 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 17:32 BST
It was a magic August in Lincoln Court and further afield as a young people enjoyed the annual community summer scheme.
The Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association scheme was held between August 5 and August 23.
1. Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme
Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme Photo: Supplied
2. Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme
Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme Photo: Supplied
3. Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme
Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme Photo: Supplied
4. Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme
Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme Photo: Supplied
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.