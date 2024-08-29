Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer schemeYoung people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme
Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme

23 brilliant photographs from the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme

By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Aug 2024, 17:31 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 17:32 BST
It was a magic August in Lincoln Court and further afield as a young people enjoyed the annual community summer scheme.

The Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association scheme was held between August 5 and August 23.

The fun was made possible through funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and The Executive Office’s Together Building United Communities (TBUC).

Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme

1. Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme

Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme

2. Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme

Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme

3. Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme

Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme

4. Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme

Young people enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association senior summer scheme Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National Lottery Community Fund

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.