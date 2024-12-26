Thankfully the air temperature was positively balmy and pushing towards 13 degrees to make the trip to the cool water a little more bearable,
A huge bualadh bos to everyone who took part in a great event for the Foyle Hospice and Children’s Eye Cancer Charity.
1. Foyle Hospice supporters who took part in the Christmas morning swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney
Foyle Hospice supporters who took part in the Christmas morning swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney : . Photo: George Sweeney
2. Some of the swimmers who took part in the annual Christmas morning charity swim at Ludden beech. Photo: George Sweeney
Some of the swimmers who took part in the annual Christmas morning charity swim at Ludden beech. Photo: George Sweeney : . Photo: George Sweeney
3. Foyle Hospice supporters who took part in the Christmas morning swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney
Foyle Hospice supporters who took part in the Christmas morning swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney : . Photo: George Sweeney
4. Foyle Hospice supporters who took part in the Christmas morning swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney
Foyle Hospice supporters who took part in the Christmas morning swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney : . Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.