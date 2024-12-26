Foyle Hospice supporters who took part in the Christmas morning swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney : .Foyle Hospice supporters who took part in the Christmas morning swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney : .
23 brilliant photographs of the annual Christmas swim at the White Strand, Buncrana

By George Sweeney
Published 26th Dec 2024, 12:41 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 12:50 GMT
Dozens of hardy souls braved the icy waters of Lough Swilly for the annual Foyle Hospice Christmas morning swim at the White Strand in Buncrana.

Thankfully the air temperature was positively balmy and pushing towards 13 degrees to make the trip to the cool water a little more bearable,

A huge bualadh bos to everyone who took part in a great event for the Foyle Hospice and Children’s Eye Cancer Charity.

1. Foyle Hospice supporters who took part in the Christmas morning swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Some of the swimmers who took part in the annual Christmas morning charity swim at Ludden beech. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Foyle Hospice supporters who took part in the Christmas morning swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Foyle Hospice supporters who took part in the Christmas morning swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney

