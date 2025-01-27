1 . Mum Ciara Preston and son Kayden getting a look through the Oakgrove Prospectus with the help of student Madie Strawbridge-Coyle on Wednesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mum Ciara Preston and son Kayden getting a look through the Oakgrove Prospectus with the help of student Madie Strawbridge-Coyle on Wednesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography