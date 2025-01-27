Oakgrove students getting final instructions for Open Day from Vice Principal Mrs. Kellie-Marie Martin on Wednesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty PhotographyOakgrove students getting final instructions for Open Day from Vice Principal Mrs. Kellie-Marie Martin on Wednesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography
23 brilliant photos from Oakgrove Integrated College open day

By Jim McCafferty
Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:37 BST
Pictured are prospective students and their relatives meeting staff and pupils at the Open Day in Oakgrove Integrated College.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Mum Ciara Preston and son Kayden getting a look through the Oakgrove Prospectus with the help of student Madie Strawbridge-Coyle on Wednesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mr. John Harkin, Principal, in conversation with some ofthe prospective P7 pupils and their parents during Open Night at Oakgrove Integrated College. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

One of the more spectacular experiments in the Science Department on Open Day.

DRUMMING IT!. . . .Ebrington PS pupil Alfie Donnell pictured with his mum Caroline and Miss Owens showing off his drumming skills.

