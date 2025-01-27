Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Mum Ciara Preston and son Kayden getting a look through the Oakgrove Prospectus with the help of student Madie Strawbridge-Coyle on Wednesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Mum Ciara Preston and son Kayden getting a look through the Oakgrove Prospectus with the help of student Madie Strawbridge-Coyle on Wednesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Mr. John Harkin, Principal, in conversation with some ofthe prospective P7 pupils and their parents during Open Night at Oakgrove Integrated College. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Mr. John Harkin, Principal, in conversation with some ofthe prospective P7 pupils and their parents during Open Night at Oakgrove Integrated College. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. One of the more spectacular experiments in the Science Department on Open Day.
One of the more spectacular experiments in the Science Department on Open Day. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. DRUMMING IT!. . . .Ebrington PS pupil Alfie Donnell pictured with his mum Caroline and Miss Owens showing off his drumming skills.
DRUMMING IT!. . . .Ebrington PS pupil Alfie Donnell pictured with his mum Caroline and Miss Owens showing off his drumming skills. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.