23 brilliant pictures of Derry Féile over the weekend

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 12th Aug 2024, 10:00 GMT
Check out these fun pictures of the opening events in Derry Féile 2024, from Pokemon tournaments, art exhibitions to Sundays 'Fest-Hive-Al' at the Gasyard Park.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Local children enjoying Saturday's Derry Feile 24 pokemon tournament with Natsha Campbell, Pokemon instructror.

Derry mammies Caroline Brady and Janet Stewart checking out the Feile programme on Saturday during the Pokemon tournament. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Enjoying Derry Feile 24's Pokemon Tournament at Great James Street on Saturday are mum and daughter Re becca and Isobella Stableford. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Enjoying Derry Feile 24's Pokemon Tournament at Great James Street on Saturday are Brendan Boyle and Lorcan Stewart. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

