23 Brilliant pictures of Thornhill College's prizegiving ceremony in Derry

Pupils in Thornhill College were commended for their hard work this week at the annual prizegiving ceremony.
Pictures by Stephen Latimer.
1. Parents Association Award for Services to School
Senior School Leadership Team:
Benita Biju (represented by her sister Jovita), Abbie Carlin, Mr Ciaran Hampson (Deputy Chair of the Board of Governors), Sadie Sturgeon, Aoife Sargent (represented by her sister Olivia)
Parents Association Award for Services to School
Senior School Leadership Team:
Benita Biju (represented by her sister Jovita), Abbie Carlin, Mr Ciaran Hampson (Deputy Chair of the Board of Governors), Sadie Sturgeon, Aoife Sargent (represented by her sister Olivia) Photo: Stephen Latimer
2. DSCF6367.jpg
Stephen Latimer Photography Photo: Stephen Latimer
3. Front Row: Devin Rodgers, Mr Ciaran Hampson (Deputy Chair of the Board of Governors), Sophie Parlour
Back Row: Benita Biju (represented by her sister Jovita), Orlaigh McCorriston, Ciara Irvine, Saoirse Kelly, Róise Ó’ Murchú
Front Row: Devin Rodgers, Mr Ciaran Hampson (Deputy Chair of the Board of Governors), Sophie Parlour
Back Row: Benita Biju (represented by her sister Jovita), Orlaigh McCorriston, Ciara Irvine, Saoirse Kelly, Róise Ní Mhurchú Photo: Stephen Latimer
4. Top Performing Students at A2 Level pictured at Thornhill College's senior prizegiving. Front Row: Ella McCrea, Orlaith McCorriston, Ms C. Barr (Head of Year), Sadie Sturgeon, Sophie Parlour, Back Row: Caitlin Coyle-Deeney, Roise O'Murchu, Hannah Quigley, Benita Biju (represented by her sister Jovita)
Top Performing Students at A2 Level pictured at Thornhill College's senior prizegiving. Front Row: Ella McCrea, Orlaith McCorriston, Ms C. Barr (Head of Year), Sadie Sturgeon, Sophie Parlour, Back Row: Caitlin Coyle-Deeney, Roise O'Murchu, Hannah Quigley, Benita Biju (represented by her sister Jovita) Photo: Stephen Latimer