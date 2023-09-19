News you can trust since 1772
Top Performing Students at GCSE Front Row: Clara McDevitt, Orla O'Doherty, Dr N. Morewood (Head or Year), Roisin O'Donnell, Clare O'Neill Back Row: Ellie Owen, Elena Perchani, Helen Simmy, Beth Tinney, Hannah Wade (missing from photograph Ellie Vafias)Top Performing Students at GCSE Front Row: Clara McDevitt, Orla O'Doherty, Dr N. Morewood (Head or Year), Roisin O'Donnell, Clare O'Neill Back Row: Ellie Owen, Elena Perchani, Helen Simmy, Beth Tinney, Hannah Wade (missing from photograph Ellie Vafias)
23 Brilliant pictures of Thornhill College's prizegiving ceremony in Derry

Pupils in Thornhill College were commended for their hard work this week at the annual prizegiving ceremony.
By Stephen Latimer
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST

Pictures by Stephen Latimer.

Parents Association Award for Services to School Senior School Leadership Team: Benita Biju (represented by her sister Jovita), Abbie Carlin, Mr Ciaran Hampson (Deputy Chair of the Board of Governors), Sadie Sturgeon, Aoife Sargent (represented by her sister Olivia)

Front Row: Devin Rodgers, Mr Ciaran Hampson (Deputy Chair of the Board of Governors), Sophie Parlour Back Row: Benita Biju (represented by her sister Jovita), Orlaigh McCorriston, Ciara Irvine, Saoirse Kelly, Róise Ní Mhurchú

Top Performing Students at A2 Level pictured at Thornhill College's senior prizegiving. Front Row: Ella McCrea, Orlaith McCorriston, Ms C. Barr (Head of Year), Sadie Sturgeon, Sophie Parlour, Back Row: Caitlin Coyle-Deeney, Roise O'Murchu, Hannah Quigley, Benita Biju (represented by her sister Jovita)

