Photos and video by Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal.
1. Easter Barrack Hill 2 (7).jpeg
The Williamson and Kelly children with the Easter Bunny at the Barrack Hill Easter Trail on Monday. Photo: Brendan McDaid
2. Easter Barrack Hill 2 (16).jpeg
Sienna, Caitlín, Mikayla, Oisín and Corey having fun at the Easter Trail. Photo: Brendan McDaid
3. Barrack Hill Easter.jpeg
Young Cara with the alpacas Seamus (left) and Badger (right) from Wild Alpaca Way in Malin Head. Photo: Brendan McDaid
4. Easter Barrack Hill 2 (5).jpeg
Young Cara with the alpacas Seamus (left) and Badger (right) from Wild Alpaca Way in Malin Head. Photo: Brendan McDaid