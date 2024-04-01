23 great pictures as Easter bunny and alpacas among star attractions at Easter Trail in Carndonagh

There was music, alpacas, face painting, games, rock art and more on offer at the Barrack Hill Easter Trail on Bank Holiday Easter Monday with the Easter bunny also putting in an appearance.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 1st Apr 2024, 14:28 BST

Photos and video by Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal.

The Williamson and Kelly children with the Easter Bunny at the Barrack Hill Easter Trail on Monday.

The Williamson and Kelly children with the Easter Bunny at the Barrack Hill Easter Trail on Monday. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Sienna, Caitlín, Mikayla, Oisín and Corey having fun at the Easter Trail.

Sienna, Caitlín, Mikayla, Oisín and Corey having fun at the Easter Trail. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Young Cara with the alpacas Seamus (left) and Badger (right) from Wild Alpaca Way in Malin Head.

Young Cara with the alpacas Seamus (left) and Badger (right) from Wild Alpaca Way in Malin Head. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Young Cara with the alpacas Seamus (left) and Badger (right) from Wild Alpaca Way in Malin Head.

Young Cara with the alpacas Seamus (left) and Badger (right) from Wild Alpaca Way in Malin Head. Photo: Brendan McDaid

