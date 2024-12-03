23 great pictures from St Mary's College Christmas Craft Fair in Derry

By George Sweeney
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 00:00 BST
St Mary’s College in Derry hosted its annual Christmas fair on Saturday, and the event once again proved hugely popular with the crowds able to browse among over 70 stalls and children getting the chance to meet Santa and his little helpers.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

There were seventy stall holders, selling a variety of gifts, at St Marys College Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

There were seventy stall holders, selling a variety of gifts, at St Marys College Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Ten months old Fiadh pictured with Santa and his helpers at St Marys College Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Teacher Claire Leader pictured with her husband Len and children Leonard and Rose at St Marys College Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

