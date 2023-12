St Mary's Senior Citizens Christmas Party in December 1983.

23 lovely pictures of Senior Citizens' Christmas parties in Derry & Inishowen in December 1983

It was a different time back then and many of those pictured are sadly no longer with us. Hopefully these pictures of our senior citizens at the St Mary’s Creggan, Culdaff and Long Tower Christmas Parties 40 years ago will bring back some fond memories of cherished relatives.