Conor Lynch, also known as Subtrax, is a Derry DJ and producer with over 2.5 million streams on Spotify.

Now, Conor is set to go international in the world dance capital, Berlin.

The ‘Journal’ caught up with Conor to chat about his career and his new venture to mainland Europe.

“On February 7, I'll be playing in Berlin, in Club OST. I’m playing from 6am to 8am, so it will be interesting to see how that works. I'm excited for it,” said Conor.

He explained that back in September 2024, he signed with an agency called Act Like Adult. Since then, the two have worked closely to take Conor and his music to Berlin.

Conor said: “I'm just really thankful for the opportunity. Berlin, you think of it as the dance capital of the world. There are many people who have gone there and went on to become successful and I hope this could be the start of something for me, where I can take this opportunity and do something with it as well.”

The Derry man hopes he can represent his home city in the German capital.

“Being from Derry, we are just full and rich with music culture. I’m a DJ from Derry, wherever I go, I’ll always wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm from Derry, and I’ll always be from Derry. Hopefully, I can go across the world and bring back some of that experience and put it into Derry, to give it that revival that it might need a wee bit of.”

Subtrax started out on his musical odyssey in September 2020 when he put out his debut release, ‘Nite Driver,’ via the Hand Picked Music YouTube channel.

"I just wanted people to hear the stuff I was making. I've always been a creative person. I went to university to study graphic design but ended up dropping out to pursue music. I’ve always been someone who has created something and then showed it to the world.”

Conor continued: “I grew up in a music household. My father has been making music his entire life, writing his own music and playing in bands.

"I’ve grown up always listening to music and having music in the house. It was inevitable I was going to follow that path but I only started creating music myself in 2018.

"I downloaded FL studio. I started when I was 17. The earlier you start the better because people always say it takes 10 years to make it...I always say slow success builds character, quick success builds ego.”

The DJ wanted to share his appreciation of the people of Derry for supporting him through his music journey. He said: “It's been fantastic, the people of Derry have constantly supported me.”

“I would love just being able to bring high-quality events to Derry. I want to bring it back to the way it was. I remember growing up and the raves I went to were unbelievable and I want to give that experience to other people growing up. It's what Derry needs at the minute.”

Lastly, we asked Conor where else in the world he would like to perform. He replied: “Everywhere, I want to play everywhere. To tie in music and travel together, it's a life dream of mine."

You can find links to Conor’s social media and music here: https://linktr.ee/subtrax?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAabdX2LKfJfy-ZYxXSuxQ9LJmRJD-lr7Ilc8uJM4vBm7Z2NU4L0175YHX5w_aem_QWaz42TUkcERuaVv4rl7GA