24 brilliant photographs from Country Carnival in the Gasyard as part of Derry Féile

A fantastic round of applause for this young performer at the Gasyard on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Fun with arts and crafts during Friday's Feile Mega Fun Day at the Gasyard. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

'Get The Duck' fun at the Gasyard on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Families got a chance to enjoy heritage games, creative activities, classic carnival stalls, live entertainment, street food, and interactive fun.

The vibrant, family-friendly event was inspired by the charm of traditional fairs.

There was a great turnout last Friday when Féile hosted a Country Carnival in the Gasyard Park in the Bogside.