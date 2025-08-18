24 brilliant photographs from Country Carnival in the Gasyard as part of Derry Féile

By Jim McCafferty
Published 18th Aug 2025, 12:56 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 12:56 BST
There was a great turnout last Friday when Féile hosted a Country Carnival in the Gasyard Park in the Bogside.

The vibrant, family-friendly event was inspired by the charm of traditional fairs.

Families got a chance to enjoy heritage games, creative activities, classic carnival stalls, live entertainment, street food, and interactive fun.

1. 'Get The Duck' fun at the Gasyard on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. Fun with arts and crafts during Friday's Feile Mega Fun Day at the Gasyard. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. A fantastic round of applause for this young performer at the Gasyard on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. A young rodeo performer on Friday.

