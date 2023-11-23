24 Brilliant pictures of Derry 'water warriors' in the Forum
Hosted by Mark ‘The Science Guy’ Langtry, Water Warriors was full of non-stop education and entertainment in equal measures. From fantastically fun scientific experiments, to engaging onstage competitions featuring pupils and teachers from local schools within the Foyle catchment area, Water Warriors had everyone in the auditorium on their feet with excitement.
Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency CEO, said: “Loughs Agency is delighted to welcome the return of the fantastic Water Warriors to The Millennium Forum. Events such as these are vital in educating and instilling a sense of curiosity in the local schoolchildren.
“Water Warriors, part of Loughs Agency’s Ambassador Programme, is on the frontline tackling pressing issues of our time, including climate change, invasive species, pollution and biodiversity. This ground-breaking initiative provides a dynamic platform for young minds to explore their surroundings through water activities, field visits and engaging educational games.
“The overall goal is clear—to nurture responsible individuals who are passionate about safeguarding and enhancing the environment. Witnessing the enthusiastic participation of our young Water Warriors is a testament to the success of this educational mission.”
For more information on Loughs Agency’s Foyle and Carlingford Ambassador Programme, which includes Water Warriors, visit: www.loughs-agency.org/managing-our-loughs/community-engagement/opportunities/