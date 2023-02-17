The students who received this year’s bursaries, study a range of subjects including: Science, Media and Journalism, Engineering, Art & Design, Construction and the Built Environment, Music Production, and Computing. 106 Higher Education students at NWRC have now been awarded this prestigious scholarship since the initiative began five years ago, sharing a total fund value of over £219,000.

Dr. Catherine O’Mullan, NWRC’s Director of Curriculum and Academic Standards congratulated the students adding that the scholarships make a hugely positive impact on the lives of young people in the North West.

She said: “I’d like to thank SSE Renewables for their continued commitment to our students on our Higher Education courses. We hope to continue to work in partnership with SSE Renewables as we grow the STEM workforce of the future.”

NWRC students who received an SSE Renewables scholarship pictured with Michelle Donnelly, Community Investment Manager, SSE Renewables, Dr. Danny Laverty, NWRC’s Head of Creative Industries and Dr. Catherine O’Mullan, NWRC’s Director of Curriculum and Academic Standards.

Dr. Danny Laverty, NWRC’s Head of Creative Industries said: “NWRC is committed to providing Higher Education programmes in key technological and creative industries critical for the growth of our economy, and this scholarship has now supported more than 100 students to study locally.

“Having demonstrated high academic excellence at NWRC, many previous recipients have progressed into dedicated Year 2 Hons Degree pathways at university or have taken up employment in well-paid jobs across Science, Engineering, Computing, Media, Built Environment, and Creative Industry sectors.

“We continue to be indebted to our funder, SSE Renewables, for this generous scholarship scheme which directly supports students”

Michelle Donnelly, Community Investment Manager, SSE Renewables said: “Our scholarship programme was created to help local students with their student fees and living expenses whilst creating a pool of well-trained and experienced professionals, transforming career prospects in regional communities, and positively impacting future generations. The scholarship focuses on STEM subjects in a bid to help fulfil employment demands in these fields.

“We are delighted to be able to provide financial support for the students at NWRC and the programme has been an incredible success, with demand growing each year.

“At SSE, we are committed to bringing as much added value as possible to communities around our wind farms, and the scholarship fund is having a direct and positive impact on the lives of these young people as they begin their studies. We hope that the support for these 24 students, along with the rest of the recipients, will help them succeed in their ambitions for the future.”

