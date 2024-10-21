Photos from Derry Journal Archive and Getty Images.
1. Derry's Halloween 2024
Derry's Halloween 2024, known as "Europe's largest Halloween festival." Throughout October there are many Halloween events and activities to get involved with. Photo: George Sweeney
2. House of Horrors
GDI are back with their much anticipated haunted adventure, but beware, this attraction is not for the faint hearted, are you brave enough to navigate the haunted labyrinth filled with ghastly apparitions, malevolent spirits and scenes you can only see in your deepest darkest nightmares blurring the line between reality and terror? With a brand new layout and characters that promise to push your fears to breaking point. Only the bravest survive, are you ready to face your deepest fears? Tickets available by contacting GDI on 028 7126 8748. Tickets priced at £5 Recommended for Age12+ You can visit the House of Horrors from October 25-30. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Frightful Fun at Foyleside
In Foyleside from October 26 to 31 you can find Beetlejuice and the enchanting Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus performing in the shopping centre. 26th Oct - Hocus Pocus performance plus meet and greet Oct 27 - Beetlejuice meet and greet. Oct 29 - Hocus Pocus performance plus meet and greet. Oct 30 - Hocus Pocus performance plus meet and greet and Beetlejuice. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Extreme Resistance: The Hunt - Quiet / Sensory Session
In this interactive show, you choose which animal you want to see and we delve into how they have adapted to life under pretty extreme conditions, with lots of fun – often-silly – science demos and opportunities for the audience to get involved. The show is opening on October 28 till October 30, from 12:00 to 12:30. Photo: Derry City Strabane District Council
