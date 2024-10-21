2 . House of Horrors

GDI are back with their much anticipated haunted adventure, but beware, this attraction is not for the faint hearted, are you brave enough to navigate the haunted labyrinth filled with ghastly apparitions, malevolent spirits and scenes you can only see in your deepest darkest nightmares blurring the line between reality and terror? With a brand new layout and characters that promise to push your fears to breaking point. Only the bravest survive, are you ready to face your deepest fears? Tickets available by contacting GDI on 028 7126 8748. Tickets priced at £5 Recommended for Age12+ You can visit the House of Horrors from October 25-30. Photo: George Sweeney