25 Amazing pictures of the Golden Link parade in August 2003

The Golden Link Carnival parade took place last week 20 years ago as an alternative to bonfires.
Plenty of colourful characters both young and old appeared in the parade and were featured in the ‘Journal’ at the time in black and white. Here they are now, published in colour for the first time.
1. 'Scarecrow' Darren Fletcher on one of the floats. (2608JB30)
2. Neilly Powell enjoying an ice pop during the Golden Link carnival parade. (2608JB43)
3. Kevin and Elaine Young enjoying the craic at the Golden Link Festival parade. (2608JB32)
4. Child catcher Decky Kavanagh. (2608JB34)
