25 brilliant photos of the time Cullen's FunFair was on Foyle Street Derry during spring 2005

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. Cullen's Funfair spring 2005 : Cullen's Funfair spring 2005
In spring 2005, Cullen’s Funfair took over Foyle Street with roller coasters, a carousel, bumper cars, and more. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Cullen's Funfair spring 2005 : Cullen's Funfair spring 2005
In spring 2005, Cullen’s Funfair took over Foyle Street with roller coasters, a carousel, bumper cars, and more. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Cullen's Funfair spring 2005 : Cullen's Funfair spring 2005
In spring 2005, Cullen’s Funfair took over Foyle Street with roller coasters, a carousel, bumper cars, and more. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Cullen's Funfair spring 2005 : Cullen's Funfair spring 2005
In spring 2005, Cullen’s Funfair took over Foyle Street with roller coasters, a carousel, bumper cars, and more. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.