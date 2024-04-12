25 great pictures from Derry pubs Sandinos and Upstairs Downstairs, Quay West and Salsa lessons back in 2004
Here are some images from the Derry Journal archive of April 2004 from popular Derry bars Sandinos and Upstairs Downstairs, restaurant Quay West as well as Salsa lessons at the Nerve Centre.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 12th Apr 2024, 11:10 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 11:55 BST
1. PubEye Upstairs Downstairs (3).JPG
PubEye: Upstairs Downstairs bar in Derry's Waterside back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Dancing the night away in the Nerve Centre 8559/dd
Dancing the night away in the Nerve Centre back in April 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. PubEye Sandinos 2004 (5).JPG
PubEye: Sandinos bar in Derry back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. PubEye Sandinos 2004 (7).JPG
PubEye: Sandinos bar in Derry back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive