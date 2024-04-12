PubEye: Sandinos bar in Derry back in 2004.

25 great pictures from Derry pubs Sandinos and Upstairs Downstairs, Quay West and Salsa lessons back in 2004

Here are some images from the Derry Journal archive of April 2004 from popular Derry bars Sandinos and Upstairs Downstairs, restaurant Quay West as well as Salsa lessons at the Nerve Centre.