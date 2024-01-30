News you can trust since 1772
30 years ago: St Columb's College formal back in January 1994.:St Columb's College formal 199430 years ago: St Columb's College formal back in January 1994.:St Columb's College formal 1994
30 years ago: St Columb's College formal back in January 1994.:St Columb's College formal 1994

25 great pictures from St Columb's College & Templemore School formals back in 1994

Have a look at these photos from St Columb’s College’s formal and Templemore High School’s formal back in January 1994 to see if you know anyone.
By Brendan McDaid & Conor McClean
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:49 GMT

Hard to believe it’s been 30 years!

Photos: Derry Journal archive. Please note: These photos are from the Derry Journal archive and are copyrighted to the Derry Journal. Downloading, adapting, colouring or uploading the images online or to other social media platforms or reproducing them in print is prohibited.

Templemore High School Formal back in January 1994.

1. Templemore School formal January 1994 (1).jpg

Templemore High School Formal back in January 1994. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
30 years ago: St Columb's College formal back in January 1994.:St Columb's College formal 1994

2. St Columb's College formal 1994:St Columb's College formal back in January 1994.

30 years ago: St Columb's College formal back in January 1994.:St Columb's College formal 1994 Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Templemore High School Formal back in January 1994.

3. Templemore School formal January 1994 (7).jpg

Templemore High School Formal back in January 1994. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
30 years ago: St Columb's College formal back in January 1994.:St Columb's College formal 1994

4. St Columb's College formal 1994:St Columb's College formal back in January 1994.

30 years ago: St Columb's College formal back in January 1994.:St Columb's College formal 1994 Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page