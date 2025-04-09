25 great pictures from Triax's cross-community 60s/ 70s Dinner Dance at Maldron Hotel

The event, financed by the Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Age Well through Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and DCSDC Consensual Grant funding along with Department for Communities, was facilitated by the Neighbourhood Management Team.

The night kicked off with a meal served by the Maldron Hotel staff and then the Wilson Brothers took over proceedings by playing all those old 60s/70s dance, rock and roll favourites as the dancefloor filled with residents from the Bogside, Brandywell, Bishop Street, Fountain and Creggan.

Speaking after Tuesday’s successful event, Tina Burke, NMT said she was overwhelmed by the response on the night.

“We couldn’t believe the turnout we had on Tuesday night. We even had to get extra tables and chairs to accommodate the numbers. All-in-all those in attendance loved the craic. They said the food was great, entertainment was brilliant and the night went off without a hitch. What more could we ask for!

“I can only thank our funders DCSDC and Department for Communities for their continuous support and look forward to many more nights like this in the near future. Super to see so many from across all our communities coming together and enjoying each other's company. Well done to all!”

The effervescent Spasy McGilloway and his Creggan gang pictured during Tuesday's Triax Dinner and Dance at the Maldron Hotel. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Ladies from the Fountain and Lower Bishop Street enjoying the craig at Tuesday's Triax 60s/70s Spectacular at the Maldron Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Bella Wallace, Norah Burke, Mary Moore, Denise Tracey, Ann Devlin and Sharon Seal pictured at Tuesday's Triax 60s/70s Spectacular.