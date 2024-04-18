Derry schoolchildren making their Confirmations back in April 1994.Derry schoolchildren making their Confirmations back in April 1994.
Derry schoolchildren making their Confirmations back in April 1994.

25 great pictures of Derry P7s making their Confirmations back in 1994

Here we bring you photos from the Derry Journal archive of some of the hundreds of boys and girls who were making their Confirmations in the city back in April 1994. Hard to believe this was 30 years ago!
By Brendan McDaid
Published 18th Apr 2024, 11:45 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 11:59 BST

Our paper files are in Dublin being scanned by Irish Newspaper Archives to preserve them for future generations so we can’t source the original captions to sort out which is which, but we do know these are pupils from: St Patrick's Primary School, Pennyburn; Lenamore Primary School; St Eugene's Primary School; St. Anne's Primary School; Steelstown Primary School; Hollybush Primary School; Naiscoil, Steelstown and St Columba's Primary School, Newbuildings. There’s a few photos of the same classes taken seconds apart. Maybe you can help identify particular school classes?

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

Derry schoolchildren making their Confirmations back in April 1994.

1. Derry Confirmations April 1994 (26).jpg

Derry schoolchildren making their Confirmations back in April 1994. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Derry schoolchildren making their Confirmations back in April 1994.

2. Derry Confirmations April 1994 (4).jpg

Derry schoolchildren making their Confirmations back in April 1994. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Derry schoolchildren making their Confirmations back in April 1994.

3. Derry Confirmations April 1994 (7).jpg

Derry schoolchildren making their Confirmations back in April 1994. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Derry schoolchildren making their Confirmations back in April 1994.

4. Derry Confirmations April 1994 (18).jpg

Derry schoolchildren making their Confirmations back in April 1994. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page