Our paper files are in Dublin being scanned by Irish Newspaper Archives to preserve them for future generations so we can’t source the original captions to sort out which is which, but we do know these are pupils from: St Patrick's Primary School, Pennyburn; Lenamore Primary School; St Eugene's Primary School; St. Anne's Primary School; Steelstown Primary School; Hollybush Primary School; Naiscoil, Steelstown and St Columba's Primary School, Newbuildings. There’s a few photos of the same classes taken seconds apart. Maybe you can help identify particular school classes?