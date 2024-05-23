1 . Clodagh Kennedy of Cashelmore park, Derry who won several competition at the recnt Moville Feis. Clodagh was the winner of the Peggy McLaughlin Cup for singing under 10, the MacBride Cup for piano under 10, the violin under 10, piano interpretation under 13 and the ensemble singing. Clodagh is a student of the McGinley and McCaferty schools of music. (0705JB42):Moville Feis 2004

Clodagh Kennedy of Cashelmore park, Derry who won several competition at the recnt Moville Feis. Clodagh was the winner of the Peggy McLaughlin Cup for singing under 10, the MacBride Cup for piano under 10, the violin under 10, piano interpretation under 13 and the ensemble singing. Clodagh is a student of the McGinley and McCaferty schools of music. (0705JB42):Winners at the Moville Feis in 2004.:Moville Feis 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive