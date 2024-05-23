Check out all the winners.
Clodagh Kennedy of Cashelmore park, Derry who won several competition at the recnt Moville Feis. Clodagh was the winner of the Peggy McLaughlin Cup for singing under 10, the MacBride Cup for piano under 10, the violin under 10, piano interpretation under 13 and the ensemble singing. Clodagh is a student of the McGinley and McCaferty schools of music.
Rebecca O'Doherty of the McGinley School of Music, winner of the Jane McCauley Cup or 10 - 12 yrs girls Vocal, the Helen Keaveney Cup for 10 - 12 Piano solo and the Interpretation under 12and violin 10 - 12 at Moville Feis.
Moville Feis 2004
Aaron Deery, winner of the Sacrad solo (10 - 16yrs) and winner of the Boys song (10 - 12yrs) at Moville Feis.