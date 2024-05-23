McGinley School of Music pupils who came first and second in the under 15 yrs singing duet at Moville Feis. Included are Aaron Deery and Eibhlin O'Kane (2nd) and Rebecca O'Doherty and Christina Tedders (1st). (0405JB65) :Winners at the Moville Feis in 2004.:Moville Feis 2004McGinley School of Music pupils who came first and second in the under 15 yrs singing duet at Moville Feis. Included are Aaron Deery and Eibhlin O'Kane (2nd) and Rebecca O'Doherty and Christina Tedders (1st). (0405JB65) :Winners at the Moville Feis in 2004.:Moville Feis 2004
McGinley School of Music pupils who came first and second in the under 15 yrs singing duet at Moville Feis. Included are Aaron Deery and Eibhlin O'Kane (2nd) and Rebecca O'Doherty and Christina Tedders (1st). (0405JB65) :Winners at the Moville Feis in 2004.:Moville Feis 2004

25 great pictures of Moville Feis winners from 20 years ago

By Laura Glenn
Published 23rd May 2024, 15:46 BST
Young people across Derry and Inishowen have always showcased their talents at local Feis and there was plenty of it at the Moville Feis in 2004.

Check out all the winners.

Clodagh Kennedy of Cashelmore park, Derry who won several competition at the recnt Moville Feis. Clodagh was the winner of the Peggy McLaughlin Cup for singing under 10, the MacBride Cup for piano under 10, the violin under 10, piano interpretation under 13 and the ensemble singing. Clodagh is a student of the McGinley and McCaferty schools of music. (0705JB42):Winners at the Moville Feis in 2004.:Moville Feis 2004

1. Clodagh Kennedy of Cashelmore park, Derry who won several competition at the recnt Moville Feis. Clodagh was the winner of the Peggy McLaughlin Cup for singing under 10, the MacBride Cup for piano under 10, the violin under 10, piano interpretation under 13 and the ensemble singing. Clodagh is a student of the McGinley and McCaferty schools of music. (0705JB42):Moville Feis 2004

Clodagh Kennedy of Cashelmore park, Derry who won several competition at the recnt Moville Feis. Clodagh was the winner of the Peggy McLaughlin Cup for singing under 10, the MacBride Cup for piano under 10, the violin under 10, piano interpretation under 13 and the ensemble singing. Clodagh is a student of the McGinley and McCaferty schools of music. (0705JB42):Winners at the Moville Feis in 2004.:Moville Feis 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Rebecca O'Doherty of the McGinley School of Music, winner of the Jane McCauley Cup or 10 - 12 yrs girls Vocal, the Helen Keaveney Cup for 10 - 12 Piano solo and the Interpretation under 12and violin 10 - 12 at Moville Feis. (0705JB40):Winners at the Moville Feis in 2004.:Moville Feis 2004

2. Rebecca O'Doherty of the McGinley School of Music, winner of the Jane McCauley Cup or 10 - 12 yrs girls Vocal, the Helen Keaveney Cup for 10 - 12 Piano solo and the Interpretation under 12and violin 10 - 12 at Moville Feis. (0705JB40):Moville Feis 2004

Rebecca O'Doherty of the McGinley School of Music, winner of the Jane McCauley Cup or 10 - 12 yrs girls Vocal, the Helen Keaveney Cup for 10 - 12 Piano solo and the Interpretation under 12and violin 10 - 12 at Moville Feis. (0705JB40):Winners at the Moville Feis in 2004.:Moville Feis 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Winners at the Moville Feis in 2004.:Moville Feis 2004

3. Moville Feis 2004

Winners at the Moville Feis in 2004.:Moville Feis 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Aaron Deery, winner of the Sacrad solo (10 - 16yrs) and winner of the Boys song (10 - 12yrs) at Moville Feis. (0405JB66):Winners at the Moville Feis in 2004.:Moville Feis 2004

4. Aaron Deery, winner of the Sacrad solo (10 - 16yrs) and winner of the Boys song (10 - 12yrs) at Moville Feis. (0405JB66):Moville Feis 2004

Aaron Deery, winner of the Sacrad solo (10 - 16yrs) and winner of the Boys song (10 - 12yrs) at Moville Feis. (0405JB66):Winners at the Moville Feis in 2004.:Moville Feis 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerryInishowen