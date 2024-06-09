25 Inspiring photos of the Foyle Hospice walk/run as blue T-shirts brighten Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 9th Jun 2024, 15:20 BST
Out in the rain hundreds wore their blue T-shirts, partaking in the annual Foyle Hospice Walk/Run 2024.

Photos by Jack Tibbetts.

The inspiring walkers of the 2024 Foyle Hospice walk/run.

1. Foyle Hospice walk/run 2024

Photo: Jack Tibbetts

2. Foyle Hospice walk/run 2024

3. Foyle Hospice walk/run 2024

4. Foyle Hospice walk/run 2024

