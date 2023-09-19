News you can trust since 1772
St. Columb's College student Jack McGinn, winner of the Bishop Farren Memorial Prize for best GCSE results, the Principal's Prize for the Leading Mathematics Candidate, the Father Philip Donnelly Prize for History, the Prize for GCSE English Language, Co-Winner of the Mathematics, Music and Religious Studies, receives his awards from Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice Chancellor, University of Ulster. Included from left are FJM Madden, Principal, Mrs. Kay McGinn, mum, Ava, sister, dad Brendan and Mrs. Marguerite Hamilton, board of governors. St. Columb's College student Jack McGinn, winner of the Bishop Farren Memorial Prize for best GCSE results, the Principal's Prize for the Leading Mathematics Candidate, the Father Philip Donnelly Prize for History, the Prize for GCSE English Language, Co-Winner of the Mathematics, Music and Religious Studies, receives his awards from Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice Chancellor, University of Ulster. Included from left are FJM Madden, Principal, Mrs. Kay McGinn, mum, Ava, sister, dad Brendan and Mrs. Marguerite Hamilton, board of governors.
25 photographs from 2023 St. Columb’s College Senior Prize-giving

Pupils, staff and parents gathered at St. Columb's College to celebrate the stellar academic and extra-curricular achievements of students at the school’s Senior Prize-giving.
Here is a selection of photographs from the event. Well done to the boys for their hard work and results achieved last year.

PROUD PARENTS. . . . .Jack McGinn, winner of the Bishop Farren Memorial Prize, awarded to the student obtaining the highest points score in St Columb’s College over his Best Ten Subjects at GCSE. Included are parents Kay and Brendan and sister Ava.. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Fergal Cutliffe, winner of the Culmore GAA KS4 Prize being presented his award by Culmore GAA chair, Mr. Dermot McErlean at last week's St. Columb's College Senior Prizegiving

Fr. Michael Canny, board of governors, St. Columb's College presenting Damian McGuinness with the Best GCSE Result in Business Studies and Mathematics Award (co-winner) award at last week's prizegiving. Included on left is Rory Boyd's dad (co-winner), and on right, Damian's parents.

St. Columb's College student Oisin McGlinchey pictured with his mum at last week's Senior Prizegiving after he picked up the the Seagate Engineering award.

