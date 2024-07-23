Great fun was had by all at the recent Lincoln Court Fun Day. The day of activities took place on Saturday, July 13. Organised by the Lincoln Courts Youth & Community Association it was supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, NIHE Cohesion Fund and the DC&SDC Festival Fund.Great fun was had by all at the recent Lincoln Court Fun Day. The day of activities took place on Saturday, July 13. Organised by the Lincoln Courts Youth & Community Association it was supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, NIHE Cohesion Fund and the DC&SDC Festival Fund.
25 photographs of children enjoying the Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association Fun Day

By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:18 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 15:21 BST
The day of activities took place on Saturday, July 13. Organised by the Lincoln Courts Youth & Community Association it was supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, NIHE Cohesion Fund and the DC&SDC Festival Fund.

1. Funday12.jpg

2. Funday24.jpg

3. funday48.jpg

4. Funday42.jpg

